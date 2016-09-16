More than Rs 100 cr given to State in 5 months

NEW DELHI, Sep 15: More than Rs 100 crore were released by the Centre for various development projects in Manipur in the first five months of this fiscal, DoNER Minister Jitendra Singh said today.

Chairing a meeting of the Ministry for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Singh said that among the North Eastern States, Manipur is the major beneficiary of liberal funding and assistance from various Central Ministries.

An amount of over Rs 100 crore has been released by the DoNER Ministry in the first five months of the current financial year for various development projects in Manipur, Singh said.

The Minister said an amount of Rs 28.47 crore was released for different projects under NLCPR (Non Lapsable Central Pool of Resources) and approximately Rs 75 crore was released for the NEC (North-Eastern Council) projects.

This is in addition to the various other fundings and budget releases coming to the State from other Ministries of the Central Government.

PTI