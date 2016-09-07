RunRaiseRespondNorthEast Half-Marathon to promote entrepreneurship in the region seeks cooperation from one and all

Flag off of Charity Run by Honourable CM

Renowned boxer Mary Kom to join run

International Entrepreneur Nigel Eastwood with the support of the Department of Trade & Commerce, Manipur along with representatives of telecom company Mnet, local entrepreneurs and students to participate in run

September 07, 2016, Imphal: In a bid to promote entrepreneurship in the region, Nigel Eastwood, a highly acclaimed technology investor and International entrepreneur with strong ties to the North East in association with Dynamic Manipur and many local partners is organising a charity Half Marathon RunRaiseRespondNorthEast in Manipur on 10th September to create awareness of Startup Entrepreneurship in NE States. MNet, one of the North East’s leading telecom companies is the key sponsor of the run. Renowned boxer Mary Kom will run and the Honourable CM will flag off Half Marathon from Kangla to Nambol in aid of the North East Development Foundation (NEDF), a leading not-for-profit organisation

The organizer and partners of the Marathon request all concerned for “No Bandh”, “No General Strike” or any other disturbances on said day and would like to seek cooperation from everyone. Imphal will be the final leg of a series of charity half marathons which commenced from Guwahati (3rd September) followed by Shillong (6th December) and Kohima (8th September). The event is supported by the Department of Trade and Commerce, Manipur. All funds raised will be donated to The North East Development Foundation (NEDF), a leading not-for-profit organisation in North-East India.

The major proceeds from all the runs will be presented to the winning start-ups at the North East Start-up Festival being held by NEDF in November this year. The winning Manipuri business at the Start-up Festival will receive a share of the funds raised and will be given free mentoring for 1 year by Nigel and the wider team.

For further Information and interest in supporting and participation please contact:

Kommune Brand Communications

Taranga Bezbaruah/Ashwani Gupta, Email: [email protected][email protected] ,

Mobile: +91 8375098423 / 09818745476