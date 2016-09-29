Senapati scores high with SBI offices

SENAPATI, Sep 28: Senapati district on record has become the district with the highest number of SBI office branches, the highest number of customers and the second highest in Manipur with ATM booths, according to SBI Assistant General Manager (AGM). Deputy commissioner C Arthur W, IAS, inaugurated the Senapati SBI e-corner today. It is one of the rare banking facilities in Manipur especially in the hill districts.

A specialized facility upgraded with technological support for easier, time saving and efficient customer service, the e-corner is equipped with passbook update machine, cash depositing machine and dual ATM facilities.

Under the leadership of Chief Manager Hepuni Bismarck during his two years tenure many infrastructural developments, improved customers services, set up dedicated Airtel tower, increased banking services financially, card and paperless e-banking facilities, renovations and installations of different points including customer waiting hall, VIP lounge, e-corner, loan services and others have been taken up.

C Arthur while appreciating the leadership of Bismarck for the technosavvy facilities in the banking sector noted that, such development is the right direction towards providing a secured and better means of banking to the general public. He lauded the SBI Senapati for moving ahead of other hill districts of the State and hoped that such ebanking facility will inspire other districts too. AGM Kamal Khanal while informing the improvements made in SBI Senapati also appealed for public support and cooperation to increase banking with SBI.

“Manipur is one of the most techno-savvy States in the country’s banking map”, he said. While assuring that, more SBI banking facilities can be provided on public demand, he also stated that e-corner will benefit the public with 24×7 services if law and order situation improves as people can avail e-corner with unrestricted timings, on holidays and nonoffice hours. Among the notable dignitaries included SP Kabib, IPS, NPO President Kamba Moses, Chamelo Samuel, AGMRBI Imphal, SBI officials, AC to DC, SDOs, SDCs, DLOs, SDBA officials, civil bodies, SBI customers.

According to SBI Senapati, the branch has over 50,000 plus customers and still counting with three customer service points. The new e-corner will now benefit customers by avoiding manual and clerical updates of passbook, depositing of money or exchange of coins.