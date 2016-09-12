Tripura youth thrown off train

KANPUR: A 20-year-old youth of North-East region, who had boarded Kamakhya express, was allegedly thrown off the moving train near Kanpur central railway station, late on Thursday night.

The youth identified as Lal Darlong, a native of Tripura in North-East, was attacked by some unidentified miscreants in a loot bid. When Darlong resisted they hit him and later threw him off the moving train near railway tracks.

As the train was at a slow speed at the time of incident Darlong only sustained serious injuries on his head and face.

The injured youth was first spotted by Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel who rushed him to Ursula Horsman Memorial hospital late on Thursday night. He was referred to Lala Lajpat Rai hospital on Friday morning.

Darlong is under treatment at the ICU of emergency ward of LLR. Dr Manish Singh told TOI that the youth sustained serious injuries especially on head. Darlong is able to move his hands and legs but if the swelling in brain increases then they will need to operate him, said the doctor. They are waiting for his relatives to come.

GRP inspector, Nand Ji Yadav said Lal Darlong boarded Kamakhya express and was later found lying in a pool of blood near railway tracks near Kanpur central railway station near Jhakarkati. He said investigations are underway to know what happened on board the train.

During preliminary findings, the victim told investigators that he was robbed and thrown off the moving train, Yadav said and added, “However, we are probing all angles to ascertain the facts that led to this situation”, Yadav said further.

Darlong’s parents have been informed about the mishap and they will be reaching Kanpur on Saturday.

News Source: Times of India