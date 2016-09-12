TSE on completing 17 years Looking back, looking forward

The Sangai Express completed 17 on September 11. The figure 17 may not be a milestone but in the last 17 years that The Sangai Express has been in print, it has managed to capture the imagination of thousands of readers and this is what is extremely encouraging. It was on September 10, 1999 that a group of people got together and worked late into the night to ensure that the first edition of the newspaper hit the newsstand the next day and it has been able to do this for the last 17 years. No one is a super star in the establishment of The Sangai Express for what is produced the next day is the combined effort of everyone. From the reporters out on the field collecting the day’s report to the sub-editors who edit the reports and press releases and make them presentable to the readers, the Editor who conducts the day’s paper all contribute their mite to ensure that the paper reaches the hands of the readers so that they may go through it with their morning cuppa. Lest one forgets, it is not only the news boys for who can overlook the contributions of the DTP operators, the computer experts, the boys and girls at the advertisement section, the machine men who run the printing machine, the distribution section and the management in publishing the largest circulated newspaper in the State. And yes there are contributors, writers who write and discuss different topics and present them to the readers and the cartoonist who brightens the day of the readers with incisive observations on the happenings all around and present them in such a manner that it unfailingly brings a smile on the face of the readers.

It has been an eventful 17 years and it has been the endeavour of The Sangai Express to live up to the expectations of the readers and patrons. While this has not always been successful, the success of the newspaper is an indication that the efforts have at least been appreciated by the readers and patrons. This is what is encouraging. It was with a reason why The Sangai Express recently launched a campaign under the caption WANTED : Cooking Gas, Not Laughing Gas and at the risk of blowing one’s own trumpet, the campaign was a huge success given that LPG distribution has considerably improved. At the moment, the campaign TRAFFIC CIRCUS : MANIPUR STYLE is on and while this does not seem to have moved the Government one bit, it is nonetheless encouraging to note that the response of the public has been tremendous. These campaigns were taken up keeping in mind the interest of the people and what ought to be done. Suggestions from the readers on future campaigns that the paper may take up are welcome. 1999 to 2016 may be only 17 years, but the stride that the paper has made in this period has been satisfying and this could not have been possible without the co-operation and support of the readers.