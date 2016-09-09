Womenfolk storm I/E DC office

IMPHAL, Sep 8: Womenfolk of Keirao and Khurai Heikru Makhong today tried to storm Imphal East DC office complex, Porompat on separate issues.

Keirao womenfolk were demonstrating against sacking the agents of Fair Price Shop No 51 and 54 of Keirao Gram Panchayat while Khurai womenfolk were protesting alleged non-release of MGNREGS funds by the DC.

However, only a few women could enter the office complex as police closed the main gate soon after their arrival.

They staged protest in front of the DC’s office while the remaining womenfolk demonstrated outside the office complex. Police allowed no visitor to enter or leave the DC office complex for some time to control the agitating womenfolk.

After the arrival of women police personnel, the situation was brought under control.

Keirao GP Ward No 2 member Ningthoujam Lata said that Keirao MLA must not change the agents of Fair Price Shop No 51 and 54.

Saying that these agents are discharging their duties properly, Lata threatened to boycott the MLA if they are sacked.

On the other hand, a Khurai woman said that they have not been getting work under MGNREGS since the past three years. She said that the Zilla Parishad concerned had told them that no fund with respect to MGNREGS had been released by Imphal East DC till date.