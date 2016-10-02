2 trucks set ablaze on Imphal-Dimapur road

Two loaded trucks were burnt down along Imphal-Dimapur road on National Highway 2 this early morning at around 4:30 by suspected economic blockade supporters in between Khongnem and Karong in Senapati district.

The indefinite economic blockade is being imposed by Contract Basis Appointed Teachers Association (CBATA) of ADC Senapati since midnight of September 25 in protest against non-payment of salary and non regularisation of their post under Autonomous District Council, Senapati.

The two wheat-loaded trucks heading towards Imphal from Dimapur side bearing registration number NL01-K-2478 and NL07-A-4249 were set afire leaving the front portion of both the trucks completely damaged.

Senapati police rushed to the spot and put the fire under control with the help of a fire tender and prevented the two ill-feted trucks from further destruction.

Some portions of the goods loaded in the trucks were saved and no human casualty was reported in the incident.

According to a statement of CBATA issued earlier, 136 contract teachers were appointed in 2011 by the state government. However till date, the appointed teachers are yet to get salary for the last six years.

Meanwhile, ADC Senapati has clarified over the status and position of the contract basis teachers under Senapati ADC stating that the ex-Chairman and ex-CEO of ADC Senapati issued the invalid appointment orders by violating the existing norms of appointment.

Spokesman of ADC Senapati, Thisho Kriina said that the ADC Senapati under the abled leadership of Chairman ML Markson set education as one of the topmost priorities and worked hard to clean up the loopholes in the administrative set up of all the departments under its ambit.

He continued that after assuming office on July 31, 2015 it came to light that there are some backdoor contractual appointed teachers under ADC, Senapati right after two/three months of its functioning.

In the 2nd House Sitting of the 6th ADC, Senapati on November 16, 2015 the house adopted a resolution to constitute five members ‘Fact Finding Committee’ to investigate into the matter of contractual teachers under Senapati ADC, he reiterated.

Thisho Kriina further said that in the course of the investigation, the Fact Finding Committee found that the 136 contractual teachers were appointed vide orders No.ADC-7(Edn)3/Estt/2010-11 (pt) dated 29/07/11 under various conditions.

When the Fact Finding Committee was nearing its investigation process and before the committee could submit its finding to the Chairman for discussion and approval by the house, the Principal Secretary, Tribal Affairs and Hills in the name of Governor, issued the cancellation orders vide No.2/2/2016-TA & Hills on February 9 last with retrospective effect terming the contractual teachers appointment order issued by RS Henry Hiile, the then Chairman ADC, Senapati and Kh Biramanisingh, the then Chief Executive Officer ADC, Senapati as null and void.