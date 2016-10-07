7th NEC Dr T Ao football tournament Manipur lift title for fifth time

IMPHAL, Oct 23: Manipur today thrashed Sikkim by a convincing margin of four goals to nil to claim the 7th NEC Dr T Ao Memorial football tournament 2016 at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh.

This is the fifth time Manipur claimed the title in six years. Manipur took home the trophy in 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2015.

N Pritam scored twice (48th and 60th) while Md Imran Khan and Subhash contributed a goal each in the 10th and 57th minute respectively today in Manipur’s drubbing of Sikkim.

Team champion Manipur were awarded a cash prize of Rs 7 lakh with a rolling trophy. Runners-up Sikkim were awarded a cash prize of Rs 4 lakh along with a trophy. Third place winner hosts Arunachal Pradesh were awarded Rs 2 lakh and a trophy.

With scoring 8 goals, N Pritam of Manipur bagged the top scorer award while player of the tournament award was presented to Phalguni of Manipur. The best goalkeeper award was bagged by Puja Bhutia of Sikkim. Sikkim also went home along with the fair play award.

The tournament is being organised by Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) in collaboration with Directorate of Sports, Govt of Arunachal Pradesh under the auspices of All

India Football Federation.

