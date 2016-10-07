7th NEC Dr T Ao Memorial football tournament 2016 Manipur overwhelm Meghalaya

IMPHAL, Oct 15: Manipur started off impressively as they thrashed Meghalaya by a convincing margin of five goals to nil today in the opening match of the 7th NEC Dr T Ao Memorial football tournament 2016 at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh.

The tournament is being organised by Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) in collaboration with Directorate of Sports, Govt of Arunachal Pradesh under the auspices of All India Football Federation.

It was a one-sided affair match as Manipur team rained goals right from the 5th minute. It was S Subhash who slammed home the opener in the 5th minute while N Pritam hit a brace (26th and 73rd minute).

Md Imran Khan netted one in the 40th minute and Paolenlal Khongsai slotted home a goal in the 90+3 minute to seal Manipur team’s overwhelming victory over hapless Meghalaya.

Altogether, six States — Assam, Arunachal, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Sikkim) participated in this mega championship.

Earlier, the opening ceremony was attended by Rajesh Tacho, Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Govt of Arunachal Pradesh and Nyamar Karbak, Parliamentary Secretary, Sports and Youth Affairs, Govt of Arunachal Pradesh as the chief guest and guest of honour respectively.

Source: The Sangai Express