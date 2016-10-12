A ray of hope for poor and destitute children in Sagang

The Eden Children Home and The Eden Care Foundation School run by Shingkhuplin Serto Charitable Trust at Sagang Village of Churachandpur District are giving a ray of hope to the poor and destitute children since more than a decade.

Sagang village, around 60 Km from Imphal, is one of the most backward villages in the state with nearly 300 households.

The village is inhabited by Kom tribe in majority, with some sparse population of Meitei and Meitei Pangal communities and almost 90 percent of the villagers are below poverty Line families.

Since the trust became functional in 2007, it has been running the home without any help from the government side.

The chief functionary of both the home and the school Emmi Serto says he wholeheartedly believes in “Service to humankind is service to god.”

He said the children who are from different communities staying in the home are studying in different classes ranging from nursery to class XI.

Two others are also undergoing graduation at Coimbatore along with his own sons, he added.

Emmi said the children all dream to become police officers and Army officers, but he is afraid he would fail in helping them fulfill their dreams.

“I have my limitations and could help them till class X only and the children are usually sent back to their relatives or families other than those who have nowhere to go,” he observed.

“My wife has been taking charge of the kitchen responsibilities since the start,” he added.

The Eden Care Foundation School has classes from pre-nursery to class V with an annual fee of just Rs 4500 per year for a student.

The school has a good number of students from the village as well as from the surrounding villages.

“Once, as advised by my friend and well-wisher, I tried for registration but failed even after three months of hectic process” he laughed out.

“I did not want it for financial gains or government schemes but for legal security only,” he added.

“Contributing something for the state is what I want in my life,” Emmi said.

“When I observe the love, care and affection of the older ones for the younger among my children, it makes me realise that what I have been doing with the help of my brothers and sisters is somewhat worthy”, he smiled.

This reporter visited the home along with a group of likeminded individuals called “Waving’ Flag” as part of monthly visit to children homes for extending possible help.

