After Assam, BJP eyes Manipur on LPG, rice plank

NEW DELHI: With an eye on Manipur as the party’s next conquest in the northeast after Assam, the BJP is banking on anti-incumbency sentiment in the state. Other issues that the party is banking on to bolster its presence in the state, which is going to the polls next year along with UP and Punjab, are easy availability of LPG cylinders and cheap rice.

State party in-charge, Union minister Prakash Javadekar asserted that these issues, coupled with the anti-incumbency sentiment against the 15-year-old Okram Ibobi Singh government will become game changer. The state will face the same fate like that of Assam where Tarun Gogoi was voted out of power after a continuous stint of 15 years.

“Cooking gas cylinders were earlier difficult to get (for the common man). It took days for delivery and had to be acquired from black market. Now it is easily available, within two days. People are also happy with the central government due to availability of rice at Rs 3 a kg as against Rs 5.60 earlier through the public distribution system. It will be a game-changer,” he said.

Cheaper rice is available for tribals, who are in large numbers in the state.

“We are sure to win because of BJP’s rising credibility as people have benefited from the Modi government’s programmes. PM Narendra Modi’s popularity has only risen. Able leaders from different walks of lives are joining the party,” he said.

The central government has focused on the northeastern region as a priority and people appreciate it, he said and also cited programmes like Mudra and Jan Dhan scheme which have benefitted them.

Source: Times of India