ANSAM cautions on Sadar Hills and Jiribam dist

The All Naga Students’ Association Manipur has submitted a memorandum to the state Governor on the issue relating to the creation of Sadar Hills and Jiribam districts in the state.

The memorandum said ANSAM feels it necessary to remind the state government of the various Memorandums of Understanding signed between the state government and the Nagas on the issue of district re-organisation.

In 1981 on December 14 December, the Government of Manipur (GoM) and ANSAM arrived at an understanding that “the GoM will take suitable criteria into consideration. The GoM will also give appropriate opportunity to all the stakeholders for their justification”, it said.

In 1992 on November 10, the GoM and Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) signed an agreement that “not an inch of Naga Areas would be carved out or bartered away under any circumstances and any demand shall be made to rest by the GoM,” it continued.

In 1996 on 27 September, the GoM and Naga Civil Society represented by ANSAM and United Naga Council (UNC) agreed that “not even an inch of the Naga inhabited Areas and its original land should be touched while creating any new District” and “if at all the Sadar Hills District is going to be created, its inauguration must be preceded by the amalgamation of the land of the Nagas to their respective contiguous districts, Viz: Ukhrul, Tamenglong, Chandel & North District (Senapati)”it said.

In 1998 on 23 June, the GoM and Naga Civil Society represented by ANSAM & United Naga Council (UNC) signed MoU that “the proposed Sadar Hills issue should be consensus of the peoples concerned” and the GoM will take the consent of the UNC & ANSAM, it said.

In 2011 on 2 November at Senapati, the Hon’ble Chief Minister, Manipur in the presence of Hon’ble Union Home Minister reassured that “no decision would be taken on the Sadar Hills matter without consulting all sections of the people and all stakeholders, including the bodies representing the Nagas” Ref. No.8/82008-NE-I Ministry of Home Affairs dated 24 November 2011, it said.

The ANSAM urge the Government of Manipur to uphold the sanctity of the “Agreements / MoUs signed and assurances made”.

