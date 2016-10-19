Anti-AFSPA crusader floats new pol party PRJA

IMPHAL, Oct 18: Anti-AFSPA crusader Irom Sharmila who broke her epoch-making fast against the draconian law recently has announced that she would contest the 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly election both in Thoubal AC and Khurai AC.

At a function held today at Manipur Press Club which was jam-packed with media persons including a number of journalists working for TV channels based outside the State, Sharmila formally announced establishment of a new political party christened People’s Resurgence and Justice Alliance (PRJA).

Whereas Thoubal AC is the home constituency of Chief Minister O Ibobi, Sharmila belongs to Khurai AC.

“I fasted for almost 16 years against AFSPA but the Government did not pay any heed. During that time, I could not connect with the masses properly. Subsequently, I decided to break my fast and join electoral politics to resolve the issue of AFSPA from a political platform”, Sharmila stated.

PRJA has been formally set up today (October 18) to coincide with the anniversary of the first session of the first democratically elected Government of Manipur which was held on October 18, 1948, she said.

She said that she and her party colleagues offered prayer inside Johnstone Higher Secondary School campus today where a hall once stood inside in which the first session of the first democratically elected Government was held.

Saying that they prayed to the almighty inside the sacred Kangla, Sharmila exuded confidence that she and her party would emerge victorious.

She said that she set up the political party with a conviction to bring a revolutionary change in Manipur through non-violent means after uniting youths who have chosen different paths.

If the existing system should be overhauled and the people’s political, economic and cultural rights are to be protected, people need to trust and support PRJA, asserted Sharmila who is also a co-convenor of the new political party.

She also expressed displeasure over the voices of disapproval and objections raised by some quarters when she announced the decision to break her fast against AFSPA.

She also made it clear that no one should make undue interference in her personal life.

To a query, Sharmila said that PRJA would field at least 20 candidates in the forthcoming Manipur Legislative election.

Sharmila announced that she (Thoubal AC and Khurai AC), Erendro Leichonbam (Thangmeiband AC) and Phundreimayum Nazima (Wabagai AC) have confirmed their candidature so far.

PRJA convenor Erendro Leichonbam said that their party would forge alliance with like minded regional or local parties but the party would not go together with Congress or BJP.

The convenor and three co-convenors of PRJA took oath during the press meet by holding the party’s constitution.

Source: The Sangai Express