AR Major injured in ambush

IMPHAL, Sep 30: An Assam Rifles Major has been reportedly injured in an ambush carried out by suspected militants at Kamjong along Indo-Myanmar border in Ukhrul district today. A team of 31 Assam Rifles came under heavy attack when they reached the area at around 4.30 am, said a source. The troops also retaliated and the exchange of firing lasted around 10 minutes. Later, the suspected militants fled the spot taking advantage of the thick jungle, said the source. Major Mandeep of 31 Assam Rifles (C-Coy) who was injured in the incident was evacuated in a helicopter to 183 Military Hospital, Leimakhong.

Reinforcement teams of Assam Rifles were called at the area and a massive search operation was conducted. However, there was no report of any arrest till the time of filing this report. On the other hand, there was no report of injury or casualty on the side of the suspected militants as well. Personnel of police station concerned had rushed to the spot and taken up a case regarding the incident, added the source.