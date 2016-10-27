Arunachal Pradesh: Sergeant Major of NSCN (R) arrested from Manmao Bazaar

The arrest of a top ranking cadre has given a serious jolt to the organisation, while so far 14 NSCN (R) cadres have been arrested by the Police and other security agencies in the district, the communiqué added.

Security forces have arrested a self-styled Sergeant Major of NSCN (R) in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh. The rebel identified as Bainong Mungrey was apprehended by police from Manmao Bazaar on Monday evening under Changlang district, an official communiqué informed in Itanagar on Wednesday.

The police team led by SDPO Miao, John Pada, SI R Rawat, officer in charge of Manmao police station T Lanching arrested the underground cadre without any resistance.

The arrest of a top ranking cadre has given a serious jolt to the organisation, while so far 14 NSCN (R) cadres have been arrested by the Police and other security agencies in the district, the communiqué added.

Source: Indian Express