Assam, Nagaland Chief Ministers Meet On Border Dispute

Kaziranga: Governments of Assam and Nagaland, states with decades old border dispute, Monday vowed to adopt a “mutually reciprocating approach” to continue dialogue and people to people contact towards solving all outstanding issues between the two states.

At a meeting between Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and his Nagaland counterpart T R Zeliang at Kohora in Kaziranga National Park on Monday, they were of the view that dialogue and not disenchantment was the key for maintenance of peace along the border of the two states.

Both the states resolved to work towards development of cooperation in the areas like intelligence sharing on extremist activities, crime control in border areas and action against rhino poaching.

Mr Sonowal said, “Both Assam and Nagaland share a common goal towards people centric development and we need to work together for mutual growth.”

He advocated for constituting committees consisting of lawmakers and local people to undertake frequent visits to six districts of Assam sharing boundaries with Nagaland to facilitate confidence building measures and strengthen mutual trust and a sense of togetherness.

Nagaland Chief Minister Zeliang said, “It is undoubtedly an important step towards bringing both the states closer to think together, act together and march together.”

He said that the meeting will help both the states in creating an inroad for projecting themselves as a tourist hotspot and give a boost to Act East Policy.

He also invited his Assam counterpart to Nagaland during the Hornbill Festival and send cultural troops to Nagaland to which Mr Sonowal agreed.

