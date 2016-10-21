ATSUM raises doubt on MPSC

The All Tribal Students’ Union Manipur, ATSUM, has raised serious scepticism over the hasty and haphazard manner in declaring the recently conducted Manipur Civil Services Combined Competitive Main Exam 2016 within 10 days on completion of the Examination.

According to a release, there have been allegations from various quarters and demand for cancellation from the un-successful candidates and political parties against the conduct of the MPSC.

In this regard, the union has drawn the attention of the MPSC to take stalk of the situation and do the needful to rectify the imbroglio before the commencement of the interview process, it said.

Considering the resentment and disappointment of the aggrieved candidates, justice must be delivered objectively without any bias it said, adding that in case of anomaly or fraud committed inadvertently by the commission, it should be rectified at the earliest before the situation is turns ugly.

