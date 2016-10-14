BJP lines up rally against drug smuggling

Oct 13: With a view to check the scourge of drug abuse, BJP Manipur Pradesh will take out a mass rally against drug smuggling on October 26.

Speaking to mediapersons at their Nityaipat Chuthek office today, BJP legislature wing leader Kh Joykishan said that they have started due preparations for a mass anti-drug rally.

He said that many intoxicating drugs have been ruining the lives of thousands of Manipuri youth.

In order to save the youth from the jaws of intoxicating drugs, a mass rally would be taken out and it would be followed by a sustained campaign against smuggling and abuse of drugs.

The mass rally which will be taken out on October 26 is aimed at exposing politicians who are also engaged in smuggling drugs with the sole objective of earning big and easy money, he said.

Even though the Congress Government has been giving a free hand to drug smugglers who don the masks of politicians, BJP would try its best to check smuggling of drugs, alleged the MLA.

The mass rally would be preceded by another rally which would be taken out on October 16 under the aegis of BJP Lilong Mandal.

BJP Manipur Pradesh has already constituted a 10-member committee for the anti-drug campaign. N Nimbus and Moulana Abdus Salam are co-convenors of the committee, Joykishan added.

Drugs have victimised many youngsters of Manipur and at one point of time injecting drugs was the main reason for the spread of AIDS here.

Source: The Sangai Express