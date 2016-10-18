BJP vows to safeguard integrity

Former Congress ministers Nongthombam Biren and Francis Ngajokpa today formally joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and were given a warm reception at the party head office at Nityaipat Chuthek, Imphal.

The reception was attended by National general secretary Ram Madhav and Northeast Democratic Allaince (NEDA) convenor Himanta Biswa Sharma. Manipur election in-charge Prakash Javadekar was conspicuously absent.

Welcoming the duo Ram Madhav said, Manipur needs a government which is friendly with the Centre for its overall development and protection of its territorial integrity.

He said, BJP will ensure that the integrity of Manipur will remain intact and equal attention in development and progress would be given to both the hills and the valley. Any person who wants to protect and save Manipur will leave Congress because BJP is the future of Manipur, he added.

Dismissing allegations of BJP being a threat to the territorial integrity of Manipur by state Congress leaders Ram Madhav said, no one can change or redraw the boundaries of a state without the consent of the people of that state let alone BJP.

He said, Congress is a sinking ship and it has no other option but to fire away wild allegations to BJP. “We want development and improvement of highways of the state,” he said.

Ram Madhav assured to permanently end the problem of bandhs and blockades if BJP comes to power in the state.

He said that the national highways of the state will be completed before the fist term of Modi government ends.

He further lambasted the 15 years of misrule by Okram Ibobi led Congress government.

NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that BJP will be able to win 50 seats out of 60 in the coming assembly elections.

He said, our target is not only to dislodge Okram Ibobi but also to uproot Congress from both Manipur and India as well.

He also promised a college for every constituency in the state if BJP comes to power.

Speaking at the reception former Congress leader Francis Ngajokpa said, the future of Manipur lies with BJP and that is why he has joined the party.

N Biren of Heingang said that he resigned from Congress and the dictator regime of Okram Ibobi because he wants a change in Manipur.

He said, BJP central leaders have committed to his eight conditions for joining the party.

Among the conditions, the two main points were equal development of the hills and the valley and protection of land in the valley like the hills.

State BJP President K Bhabananda, BJP legislature leader Kh Joykisan, MLA Th Bishwajit, former president and chief of party election management Th Chaoba, organizing secretary NE in-charge Ajay Jahwan, and newly appointed additional general secretary (Organisation) of Manipur Phunindranath Sharma and other leaders of state BJP were also present.

Source: Imphal Free Press