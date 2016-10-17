BJP will materialise IT opinion poll: Joykishan

The state BJP leader, MLA Kh Joykishan has exuded confidence that the opinion poll conducted by India Today magazine will be materialised in the upcoming Assembly election slated to be held early next year.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the BJP Lilong Mandal mass rally against the Speaker’s indecision on disqualification cases under the 10th Schedule of tribunal court of the Assembly, he said that Axis opinion poll is just an independent survey report initiated by the India Today media house based on the ground reality of Punjab, UP, Goa and Manipur.

He said the Congress has no other options but to accept defeat in the upcoming election. “They may fervently try to save their face by terming the opinion poll as a conspiracy of the BJP led government at the Center, but the defeat they had faced in the recent by-election of Thongju and Thangmeiband constituency is a curtain raiser to their defeat”, he said.

He continued that the state BJP will further their agitation against the indecision of disqualification cases of the 10th schedule of tribunal court of Assembly, which was kicked off from October 6.

He said, “We will welcome any verdict of the Speaker on the case. There are many analyst and experts who will give their opinion on the matter. But what we are demanding is that the Speaker should not keep the verdict pending”.

On the future course of action, he said, “BJP will continue to agitate against the Speaker with another rally on October 18 at Mayang Imphal, to be followed by another one on October 20 at Andro”.

In today’s public rally BJP supporters staged protest-walk along the national highway 102. As a result of the rally there was huge traffic jam in Lilong areas. Candidate aspirant of the party Antas Khan, state executive member Anwar Hussein among others also took part in the rally.

