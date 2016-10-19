BJYM ask MPSC to clarify

The Bharatiya Janata Youth Mandal, Manipur has demanded the Manipur Public Service Commission to issue a clarification on the issues surrounding the ongoing Manipur Civil Services Combined Competitive Examination and at the same time cancel it and conduct a fresh examination.

Speaking to media persons conference at the party office at Nityaipat Chuthek, general secretary of BJYM Nongpoknganba Ningthoujam stated that they will further step up their protest unless the demands are met with.

He further said that on October 18, BJYM volunteers protested in front of the MPSC office but they never resorted to any kind of undemocratic or violent action.

He said one of the window panes of the office was shattered by the butt of a rifle of one of the police personnel during a tussle with the BJYM volunteers.

Some people who are not volunteers of the BJYM but rather upset with the conduct of the MPSC might have joined in the tussle and damaged some items, he added.

There were some people who shouted various slogans against the chairman and threatened to vandalise the MPSC complex, he said.

The rally, he said, was taken out against corruption and seeking clarification on the charges of various malpractices in the MPSC during the ongoing MCSCCE.

We are not supporting the MCSCCE candidate groups, but acting against corruption and malpractices inside the MPSC, he asserted.

He said the arrest of three leaders of the BJYM yesterday is lamentable and an attempt to suppress the voices against corruption so that the government may continue with the examination.

He added the leaders were released only around 10:30 last night.

Source: Imphal Free Press