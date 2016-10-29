Bobo Khuraijam’s ‘Ima Sabitri’ to open Indian Panorama 2016

Manipuri documentary (non- feature) film ‘Ima Sabitri’ directed by Bobo Khuraijam has been chosen as the opening film of Indian Panorama in the 47th International Film Festival of India, IFFI 2016 at Goa, informed a statement of the film’s assistant director.

It is worth mentioning that veteran film maker Aribam Syam’s ‘Yelhou Jagoi’ has been the only Manipuri documentary to open the Indian Panorama way back in 1996.

Bobo Khuraijam’s ‘Ima Sabitri’ is among the 21 non-feature films to be shortlisted from 198 films submitted for the prestigious festival. IFFI will be held in Goa from November 20 to 28.

The film ‘IMA SABITRI’ has also already been selected to be screened in the 22nd Kolkata International Film Festival, to be held from November 11 to 18.

According to the statement, the film is an intimate portrayal of Sabitri – household name among theatre enthusiasts in India and abroad. She is addressed as “Ima”- mother, it said.

The figure of the mother, who is a teacher, a partner, a daughter… a woman, it said.

Shot over a period of three years, the film explores inspirations behind a vibrant and original theatre company.

Moments of celebrations, crisis, and the desire for continuity are portrayed as they unfold, it said adding the film encounters a development that prompts an inevitable end of a long and wonderful partnership in life and art.

Bobo Khuraijam is a close observer of human stories. He loves poetry and creative non-fiction. An independent filmmaker with more than seven years’ experience in film and television, he has worked with veteran filmmaker Aribam Syam Sharma as assistant director, scriptwriter and actor. He juggles his vocation between filmmaking and journalism and writes extensively for the Imphal Free Press.

