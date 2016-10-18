Cabinet approves state Pony Policy

The state Cabinet has approved the draft Manipur Pony Conservation and Development Policy along with creation of 10 Police Stations and 14 Outposts in a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister held today morning at the Cabinet Hall.

According to a release, spokesperson of the state government, M Okendro, who is also the minister of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj said that the draft Manipur Pony Conservation and Development Policy has been approved taking into account of the dwindling number of Manipuri pony, which is a rare species found only in the state.

He said according to the 17th Quinquennial Livestock Census held in 2003 the number of Manipuri Pony was 1898. It has been decreased to 1101 in the 19th census held in 2012, therefore the government has given approval of the Policy in order to save the pony from extinction, added the release.

Further he said the state Veterinary & Animal Husbandry department will be the nodal department under which a special Head of Account will be opened to maintain the financial concerns. Alongside Manipuri Pony Development Board will also be instituted under the chair of the Chief Minister of Manipur with the minister of the said department as vice chairman, principal secretary or commissioner as member secretary he said, adding that representatives from various organisations associated with pony will be the members.

The minister also pointed out that the creation of 10 Police Stations and 14 Outposts has been approved by the Cabinet in view of the prevailing law and order situation in the state. The approved Police Stations are: Kangvai PS, Behi under Bishnupur district, Wangjing PS, Irong Chesaba PS, Chandrakhong Mayai Keithel PS under Thoubal district and Tulihal Airport PS under Imphal west district, it said.

M Okendro further informed that the approved police outposts are: Hiyangthang Lairembi under Wangoi PS, Langol Laimanai under Lamphel PS, Nungei under Lilong PS, Moirangpalli, Athokpam, Tentha, Tekcham and Leisangthem under Thoubal PS, Lambui under Sangshak PS of Ukhrul district, Nungleiband (Leimatak) and Rangailong (Irang Bridge Point) under Tamenglong district, S. Kholian (Thingkeu Village) under Henglep PS of Churachandpur district, Tingpui (Laimanai) under Loktak PS of Bishnupur district and Nongdam under Imphal east district, the release said.

The approval given for creation of post by the Cabinet are: one inspector for one PS, four sub inspector, five assistant sub inspector, four head constable, 41 constables and three drivers, he said adding that one SI for one Out Post, one ASI, two head constables, 30 constables and three drivers, it added.

The meeting also approved the superannuation of Non-Specialist doctors has been extended to 62 which was earlier 60, it said.

Source: Imphal Free Press