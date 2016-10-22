Candidates ask MPSC to clarify

Justice for Manipur Civil Services Combined Combined Competitive (MCSCC) Examination 2016, a group of MSCCE mains successful candidates has urged the Manipur Public Service Commission, MPSC to make necessary clarification on the doubts raised over the Mains results of the examination which was declared on October 4.

The group called a press conference today at the Manipur Press Club to clarify on the allegations which have been raised against the result declaration of the mains examination.

Convenor of the group, James Konsam said each and every candidate was provided with extra papers on demand during the said examination and not selectively as claimed by some candidates.

He further said that the criterion to obtain a minimum of 40 percent in General English to qualify as published in the public domain on MPSC website is the decision of the state government and the same is applied to all candidates and added that the criterion placed all the candidates in equal footing and not to the disadvantage of any candidate.

He also asked as to why some candidates who failed to qualify for the viva voice are raising an issue over ‘extra paper’ and ‘qualifying marks for General English’ only after knowing the results of the examination and not before the results were declared.

He further urged the MPSC to declare the results of the MCSCCE 2016 on October 22, the last day of viva voce as done in the previous examinations.

Source: Imphal Free Press