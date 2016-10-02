CBI combs NIT office, assistant registrar’s home

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today raided the residence and office chamber of National Information Technology (NIT) Imphal assistant registrar.

The raids were conducted by the CBI Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Manipur this early morning.

The raids headed by a DSP were conducted simultaneously at the two places starting from 6 am and lasted till evening.

According to reliable sources, the CBI team recovered cash, gold ornaments and land purchase documents from the Kangjabi Leirak residence of the assistant registrar identified as Laikangbam Dolendro.

The assistant registrar himself was present in his residence when the raid took place.

During the raid conducted at the office chamber of Dolendro at NIT Langol, the CBI sleuths reportedly seized relevant documents with the case.

It is learnt that a ‘Disproportionate Assets’ case was lodged against the assistant registrar by the CBI-ACB Manipur following receipt of a complaint.

The assets of Dolendro far exceeded his income as assistant registrar, sources said.

Meanwhile, the CBI also reportedly lodged a Preliminary case (P-case) against S Sanatomba, the store in-charge of Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in connection with certain irregularities.

The case was lodged against the store in-charge in connection with the recent raid conducted at the medicine store rooms of the premier Institute on August 29.

The raid was connected to alleged misuse of funds provided for purchasing medicines for free distribution to patients.

There had been complaints from in-house patients about not receiving medicines meant for free distribution although adequate funds were sanctioned for acquisition of the same.

Former member of board of directors of NIT Imphal Kh Debabrata said all NIT officials were hard working and had contributed to the development of NIT Imphal.

Reacting to the raid in the residence of a senior official of the NIT, Debabrata said if anyone is found guilty he or she should be booked according to the law. But he decline to make any comments on the raid conducted today.

NIT is the second national institute targeted by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the functioning.

Today’s raid came at the time when district and sessions judge Imphal West is hearing two cases of misappropriations in the purchase of equipment by the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal.