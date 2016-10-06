Chief secretary seeks recruitment details

The chief secretary has instructed the state government departments conducting recruitment drives at the moment to submit details of their ongoing recruitment process to the concerned authorities.

This was informed by the chief electoral officer Manipur VK Dewangan during a press conference held at the Old Secretariat today.

According to the CEO, the instruction was made in order to check whether there has been any violation of norms in the recruitment processes.

The details, he said, will be compiled and forwarded to the Election Commission of India as was instructed by the commission earlier.

On the preparation ahead of the 2017 election in five states including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttrakhand, he said social networking site Facebook in partnership with the CEOs of the states will conduct a voter registration drive for the first time in India.

Dewangan said Facebook users who are 18 years and above will receive a reminder in their News Feed to register to vote for a day for the first time.

By clicking on the ‘Register Now’ button, people will be directed to the National Voters’ Services portal which will guide them through the registration process, he told media persons.

According to the CEO, this feature will be available to the people of Manipur from October 7.

Altogether 53,041 new electors were identified by January this year and they will get their Electoral Photo Identity Card by the end of December this year, he added.

Elaborating on the measures taken up ahead of the upcoming Assembly election, the CEO said 22,529 applications for inclusion of names in electoral rolls were received during the campaign at gram sabhas which were held across the state on September 24 and 25 and another 17,543 received from the special campaigns conducted on October 2 and 3.

Another 5565 application for objecting inclusion of names in electoral rolls or seeking deletion of names from the electoral rolls were received during the campaign at gram sabhas, and another 4461 applications were received during the special campaigns.

Altogether 8853 applications for correction of particulars entered in the electoral rolls were received from the gram sabhas and another 5462 applications were received from the special campaigns, he added.

The CEO continued 1236 applications for transposition of entry from one part of the electoral roll to another part of electoral roll of a constituency were received during the gram sabha campaigns and another 913 received during the special campaigns.

He said October 21 has been fixed as the final date for any claims and by November 18 all proceedings will be finalised and the final electoral roll will be published by January 2.

Since the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation was launched under the theme ‘Festival of Democracy,’ special vehicles to promote registration of electoral roll and participation in election have also been introduced, he added.

The Electoral Roll Management System (ERMS) software has also been launched, he said and added, this software will check whether an application has been accepted or rejected for more transparency.

Additional CEO RK Dinesh Singh said ‘Samadhan’ portal, a web based system to receive public grievances, registrations and redressal of complaints/grievances submitted by the citizens will be introduced.

The software is presently on trial mode and will be launched within this month, he said.

Dinesh said with this software complaints and grievance will be redressed in a short period of time.

Additional CEO Nidhi Mani Tripathy, speaking on the training programme already underway for election officials ahead of the 2017 election, said that 560 officials are selected for the training and faculty from world acclaimed IIDM is rendering training sessions.

She said that two types of training programmes TTF and TLM have already been initiated.

Six batches for TTF and eight batches for TLM with 40 trainees each have been started, she said, and added training for ROs and AROs will commenced from October 17.

Of the 2,794 polling stations which will be used during the 2017 Assembly election, 55 percent has no ramp, 56 percent lack power supply, 20 percent are yet to install separate lavatory system for male and female.

He said that special preference will be given to people with disabilities during the election.

He said that from total state population there are about 60,000 PWDs and out of that 60 percent are eligible for voting.

He said as part of the preparation, the department is also working closely with the Social Welfare and Health departments to ensure that disability certificates are distributed and all measures are taken up to register names of PWDs in the electoral roll.

He said that excise department with state police have conducted 85 raids for illicit liquors and for the month of September till October 3, the concerned has seized 1,637 litres of liquors. Police have taken up preventive measure for smooth conduct of upcoming assembly election.

To all the stakeholders including Campus Ambassadors, District Icons, Civil Society Organisations and people connected with Special Summary Revision of electoral Roll for creating awareness about online registration facility being provided by the Facebook as well as on the website of National Voters’ Services Portal (NVSP) at www.nvsp.in and www.ceomanipur.nic.in , Shri Vivek Kumar Dewangan appealed.