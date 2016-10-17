Children film festival in Imphal

A five day long children film festival will be held in Imphal from 17-21 October 2016 at Tribal Research Institute, Chingmierong.

The festival will be organised by Children Film Society India (CFSI), an autonomous body under Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Govt of India in association with Smile Foundation.

According to the organisers, the objective of the festival is to sensitise the children through meaningful cinema produced by CFSI.

The festival is free for all (non-Ticket). It may be mentioned that CFSI promote films that provide healthy and wholesome entertainment for children to broaden their perspective and encourage them to reflect on the world around.

With an enviable catalogue of 250 films in ten different languages, CFSI remains the prime producers of children film in South Asia. Around ten children films will be screened during the 5 day long festival.

Source: Imphal Free Press