Chopper service to connect hill dists

IMPHAL, Oct 27 : Under the Regional Connectivity Scheme, helicopter service connecting the district headquarters of the hill districts will soon be started and an MoU to this effect will be inked on November 2.

Informing this to The Sangai Express a well placed source said that Union Civil Aviation Minister Gajapati Raju and Civil Aviation Secretary RN Choubey will sign a memorandum of understanding towards this end with the CMD of Airports Authority of India, Guru Prasad Mohapatra and MD of Pawan Hans Dr BP Sharma at Imphal on November 2.

Officials from the State Transport Department will represent the State Government, said the source.

A proposal to connect Moreh, Ukhrul, Thanlon, and Tamenglong with the helicopter service has already been submitted, said the source.