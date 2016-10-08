CM ensured ILP bill before poll code of conduct: JCILPS

Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh has assured tabling a fresh ILP bill before the election code of conduct comes into force in the state, according to the Joint Committee on Inner Line Permit System which is spearheading the demand for implementation of an ILP system in the state.

According to the JCILPS, a team of the committee was in a marathon meeting with the Chief Minister and his team at the CM secretariat which began at 4pm this evening which continued late in the night.

The JCILPS team decided to attend the meeting in response to an invitation from the Chief Minister to discuss the contentious issue of an Inner Line Permit system in the state.

Sources also revealed that the JAC formed against the three bills passed by the state Assembly last year has also been invited for a meeting by the government. However, it is not known if the invitation has been accepted or not.

During the meeting today, the JCILPS team charged the government of deploying delaying tactics in implementing an Act to safeguard the indigenous people, according to a source.

In his reply, the CM and his team assured to call an Assembly session, table a bill and pass it before the election code of conduct comes into force in the state, it said

It is learnt that the JCILPS has sought an early solution to the present impasse.

A second round of talks between the two sides will also be held within two-three days, as the government has already extended the invitation to iron out the differences, informed the source.

During the second meeting, the government and the JCILPS will try to settle the differences regarding the government’s draft bill, it said.

The state government had recently uploaded its draft bill on the public domain seeking comments and suggestion from all stakeholders including the general public.

It had invited the comments and suggestions before October 10.