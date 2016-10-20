Coast Guard’s “Rani Gaidinliu” commissioned

The Indian Coast Guard’s latest inshore patrol vessel entitled as “Rani Gaidinliu” a freedom fighter from Nungkao, under Tamenglong district of Manipur was commissioned today at Vishakhapatnam.

Th Chaoba state BJP leader and Adim Pamei vice-president of the party also attended the function.

It may be mentioned that the Indian coast guard has 120 ships. The vessel, ‘Rani Gaidinliu’ would be the first of its kind to be named after a freedom fighter, that too from the state.

This prestigious ship is used by Indian Coast Guard for guarding the country’s boundary and the battleships of Indian Navy. The length of the ship is about 51 meters, equipped with the latest technology of maritime combat.

The ship has a helipad and has radar which can identify an object at a range of 100 km distance. It can ride 60 km per hour with latest technology for a complete battleship of India.

Th Chaoba who was present in the commissioning ceremony said to IFP over the phone that it was a moment of pride for him to witness the function.

He said the naming of the ship after the name of our native freedom fighter is an honour to the Northeast, and more particularly to the Zeliangrong community of Manipur. He lauded the initiative of the national BJP leaders and also the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leading all the way through.