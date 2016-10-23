‘Concrete’ reservation policy in pipeline: MU. Academic session to resume on Oct 31.

After an in-depth discussion, the meeting of the Deans and Head of Departments of Manipur University called by new Vice Chancellor in-charge Prof Yumnam has unanimously resolved to follow the reservation policy resolved by Academic Council on October 8 which was again confirmed on October 11 for the academic session 2016-17.

The meeting has also resolved to complete the admission process by October 29 and start classes from October 31for new session while regular classes will commence from coming Monday.

It was further decided to critically study to bring out a concrete reservation policy which is firmly competent to Manipur context.

Addressing media persons during a press conference at the Committee Room of the University, Amar said the resolution does not mean that University is undermining the other section of students’ demand.

Since there is something unclear in the 2012 Amendment over reservation policy, the University has decided to institute a special committee including demographic expert and study the matter to frame a new reservation policy which is relevant to Manipur’s context and the result will put before UGC and the Ministry for Constitutional Amendment before next year session begins, he assured.

He said that Academic Council is the highest statutory body in academic matters in any University.

No one can overpower Academic Council’s resolution except Chancellor and Visitor, he added while reaffirming the resolution i.e.15 percent for SC, 7.5 percent for ST and 27 percent for OBC.

Source: Imphal Free Press