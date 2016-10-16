CorCom bandh cripples life

The 18-hour general strike imposed by the Coordination Committee, CorCom a conglomeration of six valley-based outfits viz KCP, KYKL, PREPAK and PREPAK (Pro) and UNLF severely crippled normal life in the state today.

The general strike was imposed from October 14 midnight and concluded at 6pm today in observance of the ‘National Black Day’ commemorating the merger of Manipur by the Indian government.

Manipur was merged to the Indian union on October 15, 1949 after the then king of Manipur; Maharaja Bodhachandra signed a merger agreement on September 21, 1949 at Shillong.

During the general strike most of the small and big business establishments remained closed for the day.

Passenger vehicles including both inter-district and inter-state remained off the road. However auto services were seen in the evening.

A few private vehicles were however seen plying on the roads. Schools and other educational institutions also remained closed for the day.

However, there has been no report of any untoward incident till the filing of this report.

Road side vendors came out only in the afternoon in the Imphal Bazar areas. Paona bazar, Khwairamband Ima Keithel and Thangal Bazar remained closed for the day.

It may be mentioned that CorCom had called a general

strike from October 14 midnight till 6pm of October 15 as part of the National Black Day observance on october 15.

A statement of the CorCom issued on October 14 by its publicity committee had said October 15, 1949, the day India annexed Manipur after it got independence from the British will remained etched in the hearts of the people. And as such, people were appealed to suspend their works for the day to demonstrate unity against the indian government.

Before the British fully left Maniput, the Manipur State Constitution Act, 1947 was completed by July 26, 1947; it said adding after the British handed independence to King Bodhachandra, the Act was implemented in Manipur.

It said election was held for the first time in June 1948 and the elected council of ministers was sworned in on October 18, 1948 at the Darbar Hall inside Kangla which was beginning of democracy in Manipur.

It said without any consultation with the people or the elected council of minister, the Indian leaders forced the king to Shillong as a prisoner of war and made him sign the Manipur Merger Agreement on September 21, 1949 and on October 15, 1949 India forcefully merged Manipur into itself.

CorCom statement said the people of the time were against the forceful merger and the people have been against the merger agreement ever since them and continue to fight to restore Manipur’s independence.

It said people have been unitedly raising their voice against the annexation.

Source: Imphal Free Press