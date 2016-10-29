CSOs of Jiribam resists on the reprocess of CHC old materials at District hospital

Jribam, Oct 28: The Civil Society Organisations and the Students organisations of Jribam held a joint meeting today at the conference hall of AMSU, District Committee, Jribam on the controversial matter of the reprocess of Community Health Centre (CHC) old materials at the newly inaugurating District Hospital of Jribam.

The joint meeting of CSOs and Students Organisation was also took part by the local Clubs, Meira Paibis and people of Jribam where they have discussed about the reused of old materials of CHC, Jribam at now District Hospital of Jribam. The meeting unanimously expressed their discontentment and resisted on the reused of Old materials of CHC, Jribam at the District Hospital. The meeting also decided not to eliminate the only CHC of Jribam. Thereafter, they also determined to opposed jointly such reused of old materials at the District Hospital as well as also affixed to submit a memorandum to the concern authority about the aforesaid matters of the used of old material.

Today’s joint meeting was supported by Th. Jini Devi, President of JIMWAK; S. Sushila Devi, President of AJMP and Th. Kumba Luwang as a presidium members of the Civil Society Organisations of Jribam