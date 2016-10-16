Defense pays tribute to Abdul Kalam

Defence Research & Development Organisation, DRDO paid rich tributes to former President of India and former DRDO Chief, A.P.J. Abdul Kalam on his 85th birth anniversary at a function held in Kothari auditorium at DRDO Bhawan today.

According to a release from Imphal PRO, for the first time, students from various schools of Delhi were also invited at DRDO Bhawan on this occasion. The purpose was to motivate the children with the diverse and great qualities of A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, who had special affinity for children and youth of the country. Young scientist from various DRDO labs were also invited.

It said W Selvamurthy, former chief controller of DRDO and a renowned scientist graced the occasion as the chief guest. GS Malik, distinguished scientist & chief controller at DRDO delivered the welcome address where he remembered Kalam who gave the mantra of self-reliance in defence technology.

Manas K Mandal, dstinguished scientist & Director General (Life Sciences) at DRDO also delivered the lecture and described Kalam as a leader who was born to bring the change. He also motivated the audience particularly students to make consistent effort towards innovation, it added.

The release continued Selvamurthy in his address cherished the days of his association with Kalam in DRDO, and termed him as a personality- easy to admire, difficult to emulate. He described Kalam as a man of ethos and values. Selvamurthy, the day is very special for the students as the UN has declared October 15 as World Students Day

Later, the children were taken to visit the Museum at DRDO Bhawan, where the students took keen interest in the life and work of Kalam depicted in the gallery. The function was concluded with the recitation of National Anthem, it added.

Source: Imphal Free Press