Delhi: Bureaucrat from Manipur attacked, wife, daughter molested

A senior bureaucrat from Manipur and his family members, became the latest victims of road rage menace in the national capital on Tuesday night.

The bureaucrat, in his mid-fifties, was physically and verbally abused, and his wife and daughter molested, allegedly by a man over a minor collision between their cars at Rao Tula Ram road towards Moti Bagh flyover in south Delhi.

The man allegedly misbehaved with the bureaucrat’s wife and daughter, grabbed their hair and pulled them out of their car. They touched the mother-daughter inappropriately and outraged their modesty, said police.

The crime occurred on a busy south Delhi stretch but nobody came forward to help the family and stop the man from sexually harassing the women.

This happened even as the women started crying and pleaded before the attacker to spare them. After attacking the family, he fled the crime scene as none of the onlookers dared to stop him, said a police officer.

The family members called the police control room and informed the police about the incident.

The only help one of the onlookers did to the police was that he provided them the registration number of the attackers’ car. The passerby had clicked a photo of the car’s registration number on his mobile phone.

Police said the car bore the registration number of Punjab and it was a private vehicle. Around 11.30 PM, the family reached the Moti Bagh flyover when suddenly an Alto car grazed past their four-wheeler while overtaking.

The man abruptly stopped his car in front of the family’s car, blocking their way and forcing them to stop their vehicle.

Eyewitnesses told police that an argument broke out between them during which the two rained kicks and punches on the bureaucrat.

As his wife and daughter tried to intervene, the two pulled them out by their hair, molested and misbehaved with them. The attackers stopped only when the family members apologized.

A police team arrived at the crime scene after the attackers left. The family members were taken to Safdarjung Hospital for medical attention and discharged after treatment. The family filed a complaint and their statements were also recorded.

“A case under the sections of 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354A (molestation/sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), was registered at the South Campus police station against the unknown men. We are in the process of identifying the suspects and bring them to book at the earliest,” said Ishwar Singh, deputy commissioner of police (south).

