Edn the first priority : Najma Heptulla

Imphal, Oct 26 (DIPR) :Governor Dr Najma Heptulla who graced the opening function of the annual freshers meet cum literary and cultural meet of Tamphasana Girls’ Higher Secondary School today as the chief guest has called on the young students to make education the first priority of their lives and be experts in their chosen fields.

Addressing the students and others at the function, Governor said that she is happy to learn that the students are involved in extra curricular activities like singing, dancing.

Since the state is known for its woman empowerment, the Governor encouraged the students to become good citizens for they are the future generation of the society.

The Governor also appealed to all concerned not to disturb education under any circumstances considering the profound importance of education in the civilization and development of a Nation and also invited the students to visit her any time for discussions.

Forest Minister I Hemochandra Singh who presided over the function said TG Higher Secondary School is a store of talents and encouraged the students to keep up the name of the school by producing good academic records.

MLA O. Landhoni Devi, MLA who attended the function as a guest of honour stated that today’s generation of girls are very privileged since parents of this generation do not differentiate between boys and girls regarding education.

“Girls should be educated and follow the right path for we are the mothers of the future generation and we should try to achieve goals set for us by our parents,” said Landhoni and encouraged the girls to take up sports as a hobby.

Principals of different schools and officers of Education Department and many dignitaries in the field of education also attended the function.

Source: The Sangai Express