Effigies of PM, Muivah, Zeliang torched

IMPHAL , Oct 25 : Protesting the ambush on Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh at Ukhrul, members of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee today burned effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang and NSCN-IM general secretary Thuingalen Muivah outside BT Park today.

The members also raised slogans condemning the incident.

Manipur Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee president L Tilotama said that targeting human lives by using sophisticated weapons and bombs is highly condemnable.

The Chief Minister’s visit was for the growth and development of the district and it is unfortunate that some people still accuse the State Government of neglecting the hill districts.

Resorting to criminal activities by some people to gain political mileage is a very wrong step. People must not support those candidates in the election. Contesting in election with an aim to divide the people will bring chaos and devastation in the State.

Political organisations involved in committing such crime should be declared as terrorists by the Centre, she added.

