Festivities for Life, Peace & Prosperity

One of the purposes of any festival is celebration of life, peace and prosperity. This year, Chavang Kut and Ningol Chakouba festivals fall on the same day, 1st November. As the purpose of any festival is to foster community feeling by sharing happiness (various means of sharing are there), the celebrating communities and people could take this beautiful opportunity of getting the chance to celebrate these two major festivals of two different ethnic communities together on the same day by taking small but meaningful steps to celebrate the spirit of the festivals, for both the rich and poor.

Both fall during harvest time. Without delving into how the festivals are celebrated, it is humbly suggested that we could try spending on whatever we spend on these festivals wherever we could on our home produces. Manipur society has been torn apart by hatred and mistrust amongst the ethnic communities. One important factor for any conflict is lack of effective communication. Communications that are trustworthy, understanding and positive. Festivals are one of the best ways to celebrate communication amongst the celebrating people. Festivities cost money. Our artisans, craftsman, farmers, weavers also celebrate or are unable to celebrate for lack of money. If we buy our produces, these group of people who are some of the most marginalized can earn some to celebrate too.

What is undeniable is the fact that irrespective of our ethnic identities and nationalisms, we all have co-existed together historically and that fabric cannot be torn apart. This is because the communities in the societies have been interdependent of each other on many social aspects. This interdependency will always be there as always has been. This is how various communities and societies co-exist, whether in violence or peace. A human society sinks or swims as one only. There is rampant sufferings in all communities irrespective of their ethnicities. May our common problems be identified. Poverty is a chronic issue for any community in our society. May the poor and suffering also be given an opportunity to celebrate the festivals. The spirit of the festival is not material celebration but of human spirit for community sharing and feeling of oneness. May all the communities celebrate the two festivals together and bring people together to be able to see the common problems faced by all to find a lasting solution together.

These are festivals of folklore that have been carried down through generations. The festivals have changed their respective hues and charms. Our fore parents celebrated them with whatever they had and produced by sharing with all, rich and poor. Did not cost much. If we choose to use traditionally produced commodities, we could help keep some of the money we spend on the (For the rich and the poor like how our fore parents celebrated)

These are festivals of folklore that have been carried down through generations. The festivals have changed their respective hues and charms. Our fore parents celebrated them with whatever they had and produced by sharing with all, rich and poor. Did not cost much. If we choose to use traditionally produced commodities, we could help keep some of the money we spend on the festival with us, to our artisans, craftsmen, weavers. These people will also get a chance to celebrate with less burden. This I feel is the real spirit of the festivals. We celebrate for peace and prosperity. As a society we cannot leave some sections of our society behind while some progress. The responsibility lies in each of us who can support. One small step that can mean a lot to a poor member of our society. We celebrated for our harvest. Our harvest was our produce. Let us celebrate with our produces. We all celebrate together, rich and poor alike for life, peace and prosperity.

Leader Writer: Paojel Chaoba

Source: Imphal Free Press