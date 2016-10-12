First textbooks in Maring dialect released

Chandel deputy commissioner Bobby Waikhom today released the first prescribed textbooks of Maring dialect for Class I-VIII published in roman scripts by Maring Literature Society (MLS) at Khukarthil Village Community Hall in Chandel district.

The inaugural function was also attended by Maring Uparap Assembly president L Modun Charanga, Chandel Autonomous District Council chief executive officer L Darsinso Aimol and ZEO Chandel L Priyokumar Singh as functional president and guests of honour respectively.

Besides speeches by the dignitaries and MLS chairman M Korung Dangsa, the secretary’s report was delivered by Maring Literature Society secretary L Solomon Dangsawa.

Apart from exhibiting spectacular Maring cultural war dance and choreography, a memento were presented to the incumbent members and former members of Maring Literature Society as well as to other contributors of the text books during the program.

Several prominent officers, scholars, intellectuals, civil society organisation leaders, religious leaders and village authorities of Maring community also attended the text books releasing program among others.

Speaking as the chief guest, Chandel DC Bobby Waikhom said that it is important for every community to preserve and promote their own culture and tradition.

And producing a text book in one’s own dialect is one of the first steps of preserving and promoting one’s culture and tradition, added the DC.

While lauding the efforts of the Maring Literature Society in bringing out the text book, the deputy commissioner maintained that producing text books in Maring dailect will help the young students who are the future pillars in pursuing education.

It will also help the Maring community as a whole in preserving and promoting the distinct culture, folklores etc., he added.

It may be mentioned that the Manipur State Cabinet has approved the Maring dialect as one of the regional dialects on March 27, 2015 and accordingly the Government of Manipur Secretariate : Education School Department issued an order to introduce Maring Text Books for Class I-VIII on April 7, 2015.

