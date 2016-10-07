Girl turns up dead weeks before marriage

A minor girl, supposed to get married on October 21, was found dead in a suspicious manner in Thoubal district this morning. A letter believed to be a suicide note was also found near the body.

The would be groom who is also a juvenile has been picked up by the police for interrogation. Police sources said a few angered locals pelted stones at his residence after learning about the death of the girl, but the situation was soon brought under control.

The girl from a village in Thoubal district is the eldest among three sisters. The would be groom is also said to be from a neighbouring village. However, being a juvenile his details have not been released.

According to information received from the incident site, the girl was found dead lying near the bank of a community pond located along a roadside in her locality this morning around 5.

The body, found partly dangling into the pond, was identified from her dress.

The police was informed immediately, local sources said.

Meanwhile, a Joint Action Committee was formed against the alleged killing of the girl. The JAC further resolved and demanded that the body will not be claimed or accepted until and unless the culprits are arrested and punished according to the law.

The JAC also decided to stage a sit in protest against the alleged killing.

Sources said a note addressed to her mother was also found. In the note, the girl Anju (name changed) said the groom had forced her to elope with him and now is threatening her saying he will keep her as a maid after marriage and that she should kill herself if she doesn’t want to be his maid.

The girl has also said in her note that she had never wanted to get married to the boy and further claimed the boy of using threatening words against her, according to the locals.

However, it is still yet to be confirmed whether the note was written by she or placed around the body by someone else to make it look like a suicide note.

Later, a police team accompanied by forensic experts arrived at the spot and recovered the body. In the process, a cloth was found tightly wrapped around her neck.

According to the girl’s mother, last night around 11, Anju had wanted to charge her mobile phone in another room; however, she dissented following which she went in to sleep in their room.

The next morning, she was found dead, she cried.

She said there was no quarrel with Anju; however, some three days back late in the night she had heard Anju speak to the groom to be on the phone.

She said during the phone conservation she heard her daughter tell the boy that since it is already dark and they are about to get married soon, she can’t come out and if she have to come out than she would have to do so with an aunt.

The mother also demanded befitting punishment for the would be groom charging him of killing her daughter.

The body has been deposited at the JNIMS morgue for post mortem. Meanwhile, an angry mob demolished the residence of the groom to be around 2:30pm.