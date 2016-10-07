Godzilla packets consigned to flames

Customs division, Imphal destroyed cartons of Godzilla mosquito repellent worth Rs 12, 41, 850 today. The toxic product was consigned to flames at Nongmaiching foothill at Keirao Masi Angourok, Keirao, Imphal East at around 10.30 am under the supervision of Gaikhonlung Panmei, assistant commissioner of Customs Division, Imphal.

The Godzilla packets were seized from different locations and a drive against the mosquito coil had started since April last, following a circular from the office of the commissioner of customs (Preventive), Shillong, Bandhana Deori which mentioned that there is smuggling of household insecticide products from Myanmar to Mizoram and Manipur.

It informed that all household pesticides including mosquito coil, eg ‘Godzilla’ should conform to the manufacture or import requirement in terms of the Insecticide Act, 1968 and Labelling requirement under the Insecticide Rules, 1971 and Legal Metrology (Packed Commodities’) Rules, 2011. The goods should conform to prescribed IS specifications and chemical composition in terms of the said Act.

It said that import of such household insecticide products, the importer needs to register and get approval from the Central Insecticide Board, Govt. Of India, Faridabad under the Insecticides Act, 1968 and Rules. As per the Act, all pre-packaged commodities imported into India must carry declarations on the label as per the Packaged Commodities Rules, 2011.

The Customs commissioner also alerted to thwart any attempt of smuggling of any household insecticide product as there have been inputs that they are being smuggled through the Indo-Myanmar border to the states of Manipur and Mizoram. It mentioned that the seized household insecticide which do not conform to the prescribed standards as per the said Acts are not be auctioned and to be destroyed. The notification was made on July 26, last.

The destruction of the seized insecticide was also joined by Customs officials including Superintendents, T Madhai (Disposal), M Indramani (Tech), RK Bhuminjoy (STS), plant protection officer, Md Mahmud Khan.

It may be mentioned that traders from Moreh transport the Godzilla coils along the Asian Highway-1, almost on a daily basis by passing through various checkposts including Customs, Forests, Assam Rifles etc.