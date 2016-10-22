Govt fails to meet deadline again in cop recruitment case

The hearing to consider the interim relief sought by cop aspirants due to be held today in connection with the petition filed by the candidates of All Manipur DPC Completed Candidates of Police Constable (Male) 2013 has been yet again deferred on November 26.

The High Court (HC) of Manipur deferred the hearing owing to the failure of the state government to file counter affidavit in time. As a result, the earlier directive of the HC not to declare the final results of the new recruitment process of the cop till October 21 has been extended to November 26 unless an interim order is passed.

The HC in the last hearing held on October 8 asked the state to submit its counter affidavits in connection with the case on October 17 so that an interim order could be passed on October 21 as sought by the petitioner.

However, the state reportedly filed the counter affidavits on October 19 further hampering the court proceedings.

This is the second time the date for ‘consideration for passing the interim relief’ was deferred due to state’s failure to file affidavits in time.

The counsel of the petitioners in the earlier hearing raised objections that sufficient time had been granted to the state respondents and as such insisted that their interim prayer be considered.

However, the advocate general, Th Ibohal, representing the state pleaded the court to give more time as certain incomplete exercise undertaken for compiling and gathering necessary information for filing the counter affidavit could not be completed. He had assured to file the same on October 17.

On September 16 hearing, the court fixed October 7 as the date for the hearing of the case to discuss on the interim relief sought by the petitioner while issuing notice to file counter affidavits within October 3.

However, the court had to defer the hearing on October 21 following the failure of the state to file their counter affidavit within the stipulated time.

Altogether seven separate petitions were filed by the candidates of the All Manipur Written Test Successful Candidates of Police Constable (Male) 2013 challenging the order of the police department that cancelled the DPC of the recruitment process. In addition two caveat petitions were also filed by candidates of the new recruitment process.

Against this backdrop, a candidate of the new recruitment process has filed petition before the HC alleging irregularities in PET.

While notice has been issued to the respondents of the petition which is returnable on November 11, the hearing has been fixed on November 14.

Source: The Imphal Fress