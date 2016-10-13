Grassroots democracy a complete failure: Th Chaoba

Thanaojam Choaba, state BJP leader has blamed the Chief Minister O Ibobi led government of exercising power like a despot and its favourable treatment of ADC members at the expense of Panchayati Raj representatives’ interests.

He was speaking at the reception function of Adhyaksha Imphal West district and Zilla Parishad members joining BJP after leaving the Congress party, at BJP Nityaipat Chuthek office today. He said there is no devolution of power both to ADC members and Panchayat elected representatives till today.

Chaoba continued that ADC elected persons are allotted government vehicles and enjoy Rs 10000 salary per month, on the other hand Adhyaksha of Zilla Parishad are not even allotted vehicle and get meagre salary of only Rs 4000 per month. There are lots of disparities between ADC members and Panchayat representatives, he alleged.

“It is an irony that the state has been conferred the best performance award in MNREGA among the states of India. The award has been achieved through manipulation of paper works by the Congress led government”, he maintained.

MLA Joykishan, who also spoke on the occasion condemned the Congress and its leaders of giving consent to formation of ‘South Nagaland’ to disintegrate Manipur.

“The upcoming election is a battle between two groups. One group is who suck peoples’ blood and the other who truly stands for the safeguarding Manipur. It is time for the people to identify and know the groups”, he said.

Y Basumati Adhyaksha Imphal West district said that she and two zilla parishad members, Pradhan and ward members have left the Congress party particularly from Lamshang constituency and joined BJP today.

She said the main reason for deserting Congress party is its failure to decentralise power to the Panchayat representatives in spite of repeated promises made so far. The BJP is an alternative to Congress for rural development, she added.

