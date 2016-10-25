Gurgaon: Auto driver stabs Meghalaya beautician to death at MG Road metro station

The accused assaulted the beautician in the metro station’s gallery area, where several stores and food stalls are located.

An auto driver allegedly stabbed a 34-year-old beautician to death at the MG Road metro station in Gurgaon at 10 am on Monday. The family of the woman, who hails from Shillong, has alleged that the driver had been stalking her for the last few months.

According to the police, beautician Pinky Devi was stabbed to death soon after she entered the metro station from gate number two to travel to Rohini. The accused, 25-year-old Jitender, assaulted Devi in the metro station’s gallery area, where several stores and food stalls are located.

Eyewitnesses said that Jitender pushed and hit her, following which she fell to the ground. He, then, pulled out a knife and slit her throat.

“He kept sitting on her and stabbing her, on her face, her hands, everywhere. Bystanders tried to rush to her rescue, but he threatened everyone with a knife,” a food vendor at the Metro station told the Indian Express. The public threw slippers, bottles and other things at Jitender to ward him off before someone threw the outer cover of an electric standing fan at his head making him unconscious.

The CISF personnel caught him and handed him over to the police and the area was then cordoned off.

The victim was rushed to Uma Sanjeevani Hospital in DLF Phase 2, after which she was referred to the Civil Hospital where she breathed her last.

There were “more than 30 sharp weapon injuries” inflicted on Devi’s body, mostly on her chest and neck, said Dr Deepak Mathur, who conducted post mortem of the victim’s body.

“The wounds were inflicted in multiple directions and at multiple depths, with some being stabs and others incisions. This shows they were inflicted aimlessly and mercilessly, without much planning or thought… The injuries were mostly on the upper part of her body… There were also some incisions on her face,” Mathur said.

Devi lived with her husband Maan Singh in Sarhaul village. They were married for three years and had no children.

The accused Jitender, who hails from Uttar Pradesh and lived in Rajiv Nagar in Gurgaon, was also admitted to Civil Hospital for treatment, the police said.

“It is too early to comment on this allegation (stalking). We are yet to question the accused because he is still being treated. It is only when this is done, and further investigations are conducted, that we will know what really happened,” ACP Munish Sehgal, PRO of Gurgaon police, told the media.

