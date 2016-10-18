Health care benefit card launched

Medilane Healthcare and Consultancy Services, Porompat launched the ‘Health Care Benefit Card’ (HCBC), which is a first of its kind in Manipur today during a formal function at the Manipur Press Club.

The launching function was attended by Babina Healthcare and Hospitality Industries Pvt. Ltd chairman and managing director Dr Dhabali Thangjam, Joint Secretary of Tribal Affairs and Hills Armstrong Pame, Managing Director Globizs Mentor and IT entrepreneur Roshnikumar Yambem and Dr Shreth Chongtham.

Speaking to media persons Medilane Healthcare and Consultancy Services Managing Director Moirangthem Dayananda said card holders of the consultancy services can avail healthcare services at affordable prices.

The consultancy services has tied-up with various hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centres and laboratories, optical store and eye testing centres, pharmacies, dental clinics where card holders will get discounts, he said.

He said our partners include Shija Hospitals and Research Institute, Acme Fertility Hospital, Langol View Charitable Clinic and Maternity Home, Venus Hospitals, Babina Diagnostics, SRL Diagnostics, Aadarsh Lab, Eastern Laboratory, various optical and eye testing centre, Dental Clinics, pharmacies, salon and spa and various other healthcare service providers.”

“The Medilane Healthcare and Consultancy Services will also provide healthcare service related information like doctor’s schedule, hospitals information and lab test information etc,” he added.

There are three types of HCBC cards viz. HCBC family card which can be used by six persons in a family, HCBC dual card which can be used by two persons in a family and HCBC personal card which can be used by a single person, he added.

The forms are available at the office of the consultancy services on the 3rd floor of Axis bank building, Porompat opposite to JNIMS hospital.

The first time registration fee is Rs 300 which will be cut down by 50 percent during the next renewals.

The consultancy services also launched its official website www.medilane.in during the function.

Source: Imphal Free Press