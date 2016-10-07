Hearing on airport drug seizure case

The charge hearing of the Tulihal airport contraband drug seizure case continued today before the Special Court of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (ND&PS), Lamphel.

Only two of the five accused, Rajneesh Kumar and Md Rajauddin, charge sheeted by the CBI in connection with the case appeared before the court today.

The remaining accused Okram Henry, nephew of Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh, Ramveer Tyagi and Sapam Angus alias Nanano alias Naoba failed to make physical appearance and granted dispense after his lawyers approached the court.

In today’s hearing the prosecution submitted their written argument before the court in connection with section 29 and 5 of the ND&PS Act.

The defence counsel of Rajneesh Kumar and Md Rajauddin prayed for more time to submit their written argument on the next date.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing till October 10. All the five accused Ranvir Tyagi, Rajneesh Kumar, Md Rajauddin, Sapam Agush and Okram Henry were charge sheeted by the CBI, Kolkata in connection with the seizure of a huge consignment of contraband drugs at Imphal Airport by a team of the now disbanded Special Investigation Unit on January 11, 2013.

The drugs seized by the erstwhile SIU were estimated to be worth around Rs 1.4 crore.