Ibobi appeal to CCpur: Come to negotiating table

Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh today appealed to the people in Churachandpur district to come to the negotiating table to resolve all differences amicably.

“Let us shun enmity and sit down together to resolve all differences so that we can bring communal harmony and live in peace,” Ibobi Singh said while addressing diamond jubilee celebration of Haokip Students Organisation organised at Kholmun village in Churachandpur.

Stating that Manipur is a “mini-India” where various communities live together the Chief Minister called for communal harmony and peaceful existence so as to usher in peace in the state.

The Chief Minister’s appeal to the people in the district is significant in view of the objections raised to the three bills passed by the state Assembly last year and also the refusal by some organisations to bury the bodies of the nine protesters who died during agitations against the three bills.

Stating that Manipur is considered “Switzerland of India” Ibobi Singh stressed the need to plant more trees and conserve water bodies to preserve the natural beauty of the state.

To mark the diamond jubilee celebration Ibobi Singh unveiled a monolith and released a souvenir.

Irrigation and flood control minister Ngamthang Haokip, Manipur PCC president T N Haokip and Congress MLA Yamthong Haokip were among those who attended the celebration. Thangjahao Haokip, Chasadpa (Haokip Bulpipa) was the president of the function. The celebration was organised under the theme “Shaping the future.”