Ibobi denies knowledge of ‘framework agreement’

Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh challenged to tender his resignation immediately from the CM’s post, if anyone could prove with documents that he is privy of the provisions of the framework agreement signed between the NSCN (IM) and the centre.

Addressing a one day political conference in Bishnupur district, the Chief Minister leaders of certain political parties in the state have been charging the Chief Minister of being a party to the framework agreement.

The Chief Minister, today, addressed two political conferences in the district at Irengbam Mapal Kangjeibung organised by the Oinam Block Congress and at Ningthoukhong organised by the Bishnupur Block Congress Committee.

At one of the conferences, Ibobi said BJP state leader Thounaojam Chaoba has been regularly alleging the Chief Minister of having full knowledge of the provisions of the framework agreement which is nothing but a baseless claim.

Ibobi said if he had in fact participated in any of the meetings as has been alleged, his signatures would have been on paper.

Such claims, he said, are made to only fool the people and gain some votes, which is rather unfortunate, he added.

Chief Minister Ibobi said we also want a political solution for the NSCN (IM) either through the framework agreement or any other agreement, but we cannot compromise the state territory at any cost.

We always pray to God to bring a permanent solution to the NSCN (IM) issue as more than 80 percent of the outfit’s cadres are from Manipur, the Chief Minister observed.

During the earlier regime of the Congress led UPA government, the centre always consulted him for any issues on the peace talk with NSCN (IM) through the then centre’s interlocutor RS Pandey, he said adding that since the BJP led NDA government came to power he has never been consulted on the issue.

He said it is his appeal to the BJP Manipur to request the Prime Minister and the Union Home minister who are both BJP leaders to disclose the provisions of the framework agreement so as to clear the apprehensions in the people’s mind.

He said there are times when the Chief Minister of Nagaland expressed concern against menace of the NSCN (IM) including extortion. The CM should urge to his people not to act as such as the IM cadres are all their brothers, he said.

Alleging the Congress to be high in corruption has become the main agenda of the BJP, he said adding all recruitment for high ranking posts in the state have already been handed over to the Manipur Public Service Commission to show the government’s transparency and accountability.

Most recruitment for the engineering departments are made through the MPSC whereas that of Education are conducted solely on merit, he said.

At the Oinam conference, Ibobi lauded Oinam A/C former Congress candidate O Jiten, who lost to I Ibohalbi in the last election, for his steadfast belief in the party despite Ibohalbi joining the party.

Ibobi assured several development works for the constituency including upgrading Oinam nagar panchayat to municipal council in the next cabinet.

He said land record transfer from Wangoi to Oinamis supposed to wait till 2020 due to ban on delimitation of boundaries in the state, however, due to the high pressure from the Oinam MLA it will be completed soon.

He said women vegetable vendors of Oinam will be accommodated in the newly constructed Tombisana Market but for the present they will be adjudged temporarily in the Nagamapal area.

The Chief Minister also assured to improve and widen the approach road connecting the highway to Sadu Chiru waterfall in the next budget and that the Oinam Primary Health Centre will soon be upgraded to Community Health Centre.

The Chief Minister also asked the local MLA to look for a convenient centre in the constituency so that a school could be upgraded into a higher secondary from the next academic session.

Deputy chief minister Gaikhangam also said Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang’s attempt to create a rift among the communities of Manipur will not succeed.

Stating that there are several revolts in Nagaland charging the Nagaland government of being neglecting certain regions of the state, he asked the Nagaland CM to look into the pressing issues confronting his state instead of poking his nose in his neighbour’s issue.

The programmes were attended by MPCC president TN Haokip, several party MLAs, minister and more than 10000 supporters.

