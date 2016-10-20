Ibobi pats police on completion of 125 years of service

It is the primary duty of the Manipur Police force to ensure safety of the general public of the state along with providing safeguard to the life and property of the people of the state, Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh said as chief guest during the observance of the 125th Raising Day Parade of Manipur Police today.

The observance held at 1st Battalion Manipur Rifles parade ground was attended by state DGP LM Khaute, IPS and all ranks of Manipur Police.

Addressing the gathering of policemen and their families, the Chief Minister said Manipur is considered a mini India due to the myriad of communities residing in the state.

He said over the years, the state has been hindered by several sensitive issues; however, the state police force has done a good job in controlling and handling these sensitive issues.

The CM said the state force with support from the central forces have been handling properly the various problems facing the state including militancy, extortions, bandhs, blockades and many such issues.

Elaborating on the occupational hazards of being in the police force, the Chief Minister said a policeman faces many occupational hazards, but their work are seldom appreciated by the people.

In fact, people turn their ire towards the police whenever there is even a simple unintentional mistake on their part, which is unfortunate, he said.

Police are also humans and they have no desire to torture or injure other humans, he said, however, at times things turn ugly due to unavoidable circumstances.

Since the birth of the Manipur Police 125 years ago, their most remarkable achievement is bringing the law and order to almost normal, he said.

Chief Minister Ibobi said if peace exists, development will follow.

He said we should all put our own efforts to maintain peace and harmony in the state to usher growth and development.

Source: Imphal Free Press