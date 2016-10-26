Ibobi sets record straight, says all projects completed for inauguration

IMPHAL, Oct 25: Chief Minister O Ibobi has categorically stated that all the projects which the State Government planned for inauguration yesterday were completed.

Meanwhile, a team led by an IPS officer has started investigating the violent attacks which took place before and during the Chief Minister’s visit to Ukhrul.

Ten police personnel have been kept under suspension in connection with the case. The SP of Ukhrul police has issued an order to this effect today evening and added that they have been placed under suspension for dereliction of duty.

The suspended policemen did nothing to prevent the bandh supporters from burning tyres on the middle of the road and putting up barricades which stopped the CM and his team from proceeding to the place of the function, said the SP.

The ten suspended police personnel include six SIs, two ASIs and two Head Constables.

Briefing a host of media persons at the conference hall of his Secretariat this afternoon, Chief Minister O Ibobi said that a 50 bedded portion of Ukhrul District Hospital is ready for inauguration. The other 50 bedded portion was added to the original plan of the hospital, he explained.

The State Government was planning to inaugurate the hospital so that the completed section can be put into service. The work agency was saying that the remaining portion could be completed within three months.

As for the 132 KV power sub-station and 33/11 KV power sub-station, they have been fully constructed, Ibobi asserted.

He stated that he called the press meet to make certain clarifications with regard to the Tangkhul Naga Long’s assertions that he should not come to Ukhrul to inaugurate incomplete projects.

The plan to inaugurate the projects had nothing to do with the forthcoming Assembly election and the Government had no intention to score any political mileage out of these projects, he said.

The number of development projects taken up during the past 15 years is sonumerous. Almost 75 to 80 per cent of these projects were taken up in hill districts, the Chief Minister claimed.

Testifying the Chief Minister’s assertion, senior officers of the State Government gave a power point presentation on different development projects taken up in the hill districts during the past 15 years.

The officials gave power point presentation on different projects taken up under Health, Power (MSPCL and MSPDCL), PWD, PMGSY and Tribal Areas Inclusive Growth Infrastructure Project.

Commenting on yesterday’s attack, Ibobi stated that he did not see the attack as a result of inadequate assistance provided by Army and paramilitary forces to State police.

They gave full assistance including logistic support and area domination.

“Ahead of the Ukhrul visit, we held a meeting with the commanders of IGAR (S) and the 57th Mountain Division”, Ibobi conveyed.

On being enquired as to why no counter-action was initiated immediately after the ambush, Ibobi maintained that no counter action was initiated because the Government did not want any innocent civilian to suffer.

The State Government has no authority to interfere in the cease fire pact signed between the Government of India and NSCN-IM, he said.

Even though Manipur is not covered by the cease fire pact, the State Government has written to the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister to take up befitting action against the militant outfit for they have unleashed violent attacks on the soil of Manipur, Ibobi conveyed.

Meanwhile, a team led by Additional DGP (Intelligence) has started investigation into the Ukhrul ambush. The team would submit its report within seven days. DGP LM Khaute has issued a notification to this effect today.

